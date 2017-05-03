× Overheated laptop sparks fire that damages York County home

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – An overheated laptop is being blamed for a fire that left two adults temporarily homeless early Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters responded at about 1:49 p.m. to 838 Lake Redman Court in Springfield Township. The first crew to arrive on the scene reported heavy smoke pouring from the two story home. The two adults had made it out safely.

The fire was brought under control within minutes. Most of the estimated $75,000 in damage was cause by smoke.

The displaced victims will be staying with relatives.