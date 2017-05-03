× Police arrest wanted New York man in Ephrata after he was asking for drugs near a Turkey Hill store

EPHRATA, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a wanted New York man after he was found to be asking for drugs in the area of a Turkey Hill Market.

Orgen Hoxha, 21, was arrested on an outstanding burglary warrant out of Greenwich, Connecticut.

On May 2 around 9:25 p.m., police were called to the area of a Turkey Hill Market for a report of a male acting suspiciously.

Upon arrival, police located Hoxha and found that he was asking for drugs. After identifying the man as Hoxha, police found that he had an outstanding warrant.

He was taken into custody and charged with being a fugitive from justice.