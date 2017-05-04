Four charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in their homes in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – Four people, two men and two women, are behind bars on drug charges after members of the Franklin County Drug Task Force (FCDTF), the PA State Police, Chambersburg Police and Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Capital City Safe Streets Task Force executed search warrants at two residences in Franklin County.

On Wednesday May 3, a search warrant was executed at 214 College Avenue in Chambersburg Borough and at 1487 State Street, in Greene Township.

At 214 College Avenue evidence of the distribution of narcotic pills was found. Over 250 suspected fentanyl pills were found in the home. Some cash was seized along with dozens of yet to be identified pills not in their proper packaging. Additionally, two handguns were seized from the residence.

Mike Wood and Cindy Jo Wood were arrested and charged with one count of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. They were arraigned and sent to the Franklin Count Jail on $300,000 bail.

At 1487 State Street, evidence of the distribution of narcotic pills was found. Over 550 suspected fentanyl pills were seized from the home. Packaging used to bag the pills for resale was located. Two handguns were seized from the home. Other yet to be identified pills were also recovered in the house.

Justin Chandler and Stephanie Holtry were arrested and charged with one count of Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. They were arraigned and committed to the Franklin County Jailed on $500,000 bail.

The investigation is continuing and future arrests are anticipated. Anyone with information regarding this investigation or other drug activity occurring within Franklin County is asked to contact the Franklin County Drug Task Force at 1-800-344-3127 or by email at tips@drugtaskforce.org.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted through the FCDTF website at http://www.drugtaskforce.org. All information provided is confidential and callers may remain anonymous if they wish