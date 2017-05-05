Rainy and windy Friday ahead of a cool, breezy, dreary, damp weekend

UNSETTLED END TO WEEK: Our next system brings a good soaking to the region Friday. It’s a rainy and windy start, with temperatures in the upper 40s to middle 50s. The heaviest rain lasts through the morning and midday hours. In fact, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible for many, though the higher end amounts are expected to be more isolated. There’s some drying, and perhaps some brief sunshine for the afternoon, but clouds are the dominant feature. There’s still the chance for some afternoon showers too, even a few thunderstorms. If enough sunshine breaks through, a stronger to severe thunderstorm is not out of the question. Damaging wind is the main threat, but hail, flooding, and an isolated weak tornado cannot be ruled out entirely. Temperatures temporarily spike into the middle 60s to upper 60s, with a few 70 degree readings possible. However, it’s dependent on whether or not a window of sunshine can manage to sneak into the area. The evening remains quite warm, dreary, and breezy. There’s isolated showers and rumbles through the night before all quiets near daybreak. Readings are in the middle to upper 50s.

COOL WEEKEND, FEW SHOWERS: Cooler air works back in behind the system as it stalls over the region. This keeps cloudy and cool conditions in place for the weekend. There’s plenty of clouds, and the chance for a few showers too. Sunday could start with some sunshine, but a cloud deck quickly builds in and stops any major chances of warming. Temperatures are in the 50s for afternoon high temperatures all weekend. Breezy conditions are expected as well, adding the extra chill to this cooler than average first weekend of May.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is slightly more optimistic. Conditions remain cool, however, and they are also slow to improve. There’s a chance for an isolated shower, with a touch more sun breaking through the clouds that pop up during the afternoon. Expect temperatures to remain cool, with readings in the middle to upper 50s. Tuesday is partly cloudy and finally dry. Temperatures are similar to Monday, and still cool for this time of year. Readings reach the middle to upper 50s. A few showers could sneak into the Wednesday forecast, but for now, there should be plenty of dry time. Expect readings to climb a touch higher, in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday is dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are closer to seasonal averages, with readings in the middle 60s.

Have a great weekend!