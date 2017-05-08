× Reinholds Road bridge to close on May 22 for replacement

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The bridge that carries Reinholds Road bridge over Swamp Creek in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County, is scheduled to close on May 22 for a bridge replacement project. Reinholds Road is officially designated as State Route 1055. The work is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT’s) Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. Replacement of this bridge will allow PennDOT to remove it from the list of structurally deficient state-owned bridges in Lancaster County.

Construction is expected to run from May 22 to late July. During this time, drivers will be directed to follow a detour along South Ridge Road and Main Street in the Village of Denver. Smokestown Road will be closed at Reinholds Road. During construction, drivers will directed to follow White Oak Lane back to Reinholds Road.

In the event of unfavorable weather or unforeseen circumstances, this schedule may change.

This bridge is referred to as JV-272 and is one out of 558 bridges being replaced under the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project. JV references the joint-venture partnership between Walsh/Granite, which is leading construction for the entire project.

The Rapid Bridge Replacement Project is a public-private partnership (P3) between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners (PWKP), under which PWKP will finance, design, replace, and maintain the bridges for 25 years. The P3 approach will allow PennDOT to replace the bridges more quickly while achieving significant savings and minimizing impact on motorists.

To see the bridges included in the statewide initiative and to learn more about the Rapid Bridge Replacement Project in Pennsylvania, visit www.parapidbridges.com. Additional information on the P3 program in Pennsylvania can be found at www.p3forpa.pa.gov.