Police seek driver of suspicious vehicle who escapes on foot

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – On Sunday, May 7 at approximately 2:39 a.m. Susquehanna Township Police officers approached a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of N. Progress Avenue and identified the driver as 34-year-old Shawn Christopher Price, no known address.

The officers were aware that Price had active warrants and as they approached him he fled in his vehicle. Shortly thereafter he got out of his vehicle and ran away on foot.

Inside of the abandoned vehicle officers found brass knuckles, empty baggies of suspected heroin and needles. Warrants were obtained for Price for the following:

-Flight to avoid apprehension

– Possession of drug paraphernalia

– Prohibited offensive weapons

– Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer

– Operating a vehicle without lights to avoid identification

– Reckless Driving

– Driving the wrong way on one way roadway