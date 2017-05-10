× Boil water advisory issued for part of West Lampeter Township

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–People living in part of West Lampeter Township are being asked to boil their water after a contractor drilled through a water main on Wednesday afternoon, according to the City of Lancaster Water Department.

The advisory affects customers who live in the area south of Millport Road to Pioneer Road and from Gypsy Hill Road to Strasburg Pike.

The boil water advisory was issued around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Boil Water Advisory: W. Lampeter Twp, South of Millport Road to Pioneer Road from Gypsy Hill Road to Strasburg Pike https://t.co/Qopt5ShlWu — City of Lancaster PA (@cityoflancpa) May 10, 2017

Due to the break, the City of Lancaster Water System may be at an increased risk from microbial contamination due to a drop/loss of water pressure within a part of the distribution system.

People living in the affected area should bring water to a rolling boil before using it for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and food preparation until further notice, the advisory states.

Questions can be directed to the City of Lancaster Water Department: Water Quality Laboratory at (717) 291-4818 Monday-Friday 7:00 AM-4:00 PM. After hours, the Water Emergency phone number is (717) 291-4816.