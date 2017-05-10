Former Philadelphia Eagle visits elementary school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNVILLE, Pa. -- Former Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbrook spent some time with young students in Lebanon County on Wednesday.

Annville Elementary School is one of five winners of a national promotion by "Danimals" and "Fuel Up to Play 60." As part of the victory celebration, the students got to have a field day with Westbrook.

"They had so much fun out here, just running around and that's what it's all about," said Westbrook. "There's a time and place for school and I want them to get their education, that's important for me, but it's nice to have time outside."

The school was also given $6,000 to support health and wellness efforts.