Police issue warrant for man at large accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man at large that is accused of stabbing his girlfriend.

Markes Rodriguez, 39, is facing charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and criminal attempted homicide.

On May 8 at approximately 12:55 p.m., police were dispatched to York Hospital for a report of a stabbing victim.

Upon arrival, police spoke to the victim in the trauma bay.

She told police that she was stabbed multiple by her ex-boyfriend, Rodriguez, at approximately 12:20 p.m. at his home on 74 W. Boundary Ave.

The victim said that she went to see Rodriguez to obtain money that he owed her.

She said that Rodriguez accused her of cheating on him, and proceeded to grab a butcher knife from the back of her vehicle before stabbing her twice while in the car.

Rodriguez then pulled the victim into his residence and stabbed her at least five more times.

Overall, the victim suffered stab wounds to her forehead, back of her head, stomach, shoulder area, and hand. Hospital staff advised that the victim was stabbed at least seven times, but possibly more.

Rodriguez is still at large, and anyone that has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police.