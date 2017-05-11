Bike-sharing program launches on campus of Penn State Hershey Medical Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Officials at Penn State Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County are hoping to reduce the center's carbon footprint with a new bike-sharing program.

Appropriately, the program kicked off Thursday with a ceremonial bike ride. The medical facility is partnering with a national bike sharing company to give employees and medical students access to 30 bicycles, which can be used to get around the campus.

"It's actually a great way to promote health and wellness within our employee community, but also a way to reach out to the local community here in Hershey," said Jim George, the director of community relations with the medical center.

Organizers say the new program could also help reduce traffic congestion near the campus.