Burger King evacuated due to gas leak

EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A small natural gas leak forced the evacuation of a Burger King restaurant early Thursday morning. Ephrata Police responded at about 5:09 a.m. to assist Lincoln Fire Department for a report of a gas leak at the Burger King at 310 N Reading Road in Ephrata Township.

Out of an abundance of caution, approximately 20 customers and employees were evacuated from the building while the extent of the leak was examined.

UGI quickly responded and determined there was a very small leak in a line outside the restaurant. The restaurant was closed briefly while the gas was off and the line was repaired.