× Failure to move over for an officer, results in two people being arrested on drug charges

PENN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — Failing to move over for a police officer leads to two people arrested on drug charges.

According to State Police in Carlisle, a Hyundai Elantra didn’t move over for a police officer with its lights on, sitting in the shoulder of I-81 Southbound and was pulled over just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The driver of the vehicle, a Charleston woman, was found driving under the influence of marijuana. The passenger, Andre Bjorntzen, 34, of Charleston, was found to be in possession of 3.2 pounds of marijuana, 3 ounces of cocaine, and 188 baggies of Fentanyl.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Bjorntzen was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver.

He is being held in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.