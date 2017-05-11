× Former California deputy sheriff convicted of drug trafficking in York County

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A former California deputy sheriff was found guilty Wednesday on federal drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Christopher M. Heath, 38, was convicted following a two-day jury trial of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, conspiracy to manufacture and distribute 100 kilograms of marijuana and conspiracy to launder drug proceeds, according to U.S. Attorney Bruce Brandler’s office.

Heath, who is a former Yuba County Sheriff’s deputy, participated with others in a drug trafficking conspiracy that began in September 2014 and continued until January, 7, 2016. Prosecutors say Heath and his co-defendants grew marijuana in California and shipped it through the United States Postal Service to several locations, including post office boxes in York and Lancaster as well as to a home address in the Hanover area.

In December 2015, Heath and his co-conspirators traveled from California to York in two vehicles, transporting 89.5 kilograms of marijuana which was worth just under half a million dollars. Heath and his co-conspirators were arrested when they arrived in York County to deliver the marijuana.

A sentencing date in federal court has not been set.

Heath has additional firearms charges pending in Butte County, California.