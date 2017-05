× State Police investigating missing juvenile girl

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, JUNIATA COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are investigating a missing juvenile girl.

Austyn Lease, 13, was last seen on May 10 at 9:30 p.m.

Lease is described as a white female with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue shirt, and blue jeans with holes in the knees along with black and orange Converse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact State Police at 717-320-1010.