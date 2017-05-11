We start cloudy then showers re-develop by afternoon and evening

GRAY SKIES CONTINUE

Showers taper this evening leaving cloudy skies for the rest of the night. Pockets of drizzle and fog will be possible too. Temperatures hold steady for a few hours in the 50s before dropping into the 40s by morning. Winds remain on the light side. Showers redevelop later in the day Friday and pick up in

intensity. But there are plenty of dry hours earlier in the day. Highs may have a chance to reach 60 degrees despite the clouds and resurgence of rain showers. Winds continue light from the east-southeast. Friday evening expect to bring the umbrella with you if heading out. Showers are expected to continue overnight into Saturday.

WET WEATHER FOR MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND

With overcast skies and rain threatening the area much of the day, highs are held in the middle 50s. Most of the wet weather begins to exit the area late Saturday. However, a few showers are possible early Sunday morning for Mother’s Day. Skies do look to improve, as winds pick up out of the west and becoming quite breezy. This will help to pull in drier air and resulting in more sunshine later in the day. Highs also respond and quickly warm to the middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK WARM UP

Temperatures are expected to warm fast. Monday is looking drier with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Reading climb to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. By Tuesday, warmer air and increasing sunshine pushes temperatures into the middle and upper 70s. Winds pick up out of the southwest and temperatures jump into the 80s both Wednesday and Thursday. Showers and possible thunderstorms return late in the day Thursday.

