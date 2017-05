× Crews respond to scene of house fire in Franklin Township

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews responded to the scene of a house fire early Monday morning.

The flames broke out around 2:15 a.m. at a home on the first block of West Greenhouse Road.

Four people were able to get out of the home safely, however, there is a pet unaccounted for at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.