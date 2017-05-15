× Sewer work to cause road closures in Dauphin County

Due to upgrades to the sanitary sewer system, please find the following summary of anticipated work and road closures during the next two weeks provided by our Sewer Department. Dependent on the weather, the road closures will generally be from 6:30 AM – $:30 PM, Monday-Friday:

Paving from May 15-19: Wayne Drive, Creek Drive, and Topview Drive. Base paving will require extended road closures in these areas. If not completed, road closures for these roads will continue the week of May 22-26.

Paving from May 15-19: Lopax Road from Jonestown Road to Heather Drive, along with portions of Heather Drive and Huntley. Wearing course paving will require extended road closures in these areas. All paving on these roads should be completed during the week.

Building sewer replacement continues on Jonestown Road, but disruption to traffic should be minimal over the next two weeks.

Other miscellaneous restoration items (concrete curb and ADA ramps, yard restoration, etc.) will continue over the next two weeks in the Paxtonia area.