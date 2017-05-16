× Police seek help locating missing Shippensburg man

SHIPPENSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle, seek help from the public in locating a Shippensburg man. 48-year-old Scott Shaffer, who has a history of mental health issues, left his home at about 9:30 a.m. after his family went to church on Sunday May 14. He has not been seen or heard from since. He has been suffering from depression and physical tremors recently.

Shaffer left home on foot and was last seen wearing a blue wind breaker, white t-shirt, blue jeans and New Balance sneakers. He is a white male, 5′ 10″ tall, approximately 135 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone who has been in contact with Shaffer or knows of his whereabouts, are asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police – Carlisle at (717) 249-2121.