× One child airlifted to hospital after school bus crash in East Lampeter Township

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a Lancaster Mennonite school bus rollover crash on Route 30.

The incident is near Dutch Wonderland and the Fulton Steamboat Inn, and Route 30 is expected to be closed for several hours.

Lancaster General Hospital confirms that 16 people have been taken to the hospital, 15 students and the driver.

Fritzi Schreffler of PennDOT says that one child was trapped beneath the vehicle and airlifted to a hospital.

At this time, the extent of any injuries are unknown.

The scene is still very active @fox43 pic.twitter.com/zEyfBzmTJJ — Jennifer Ready (@JenniferReadyTV) May 17, 2017

Lancaster Mennonite is in the process of contacting the parents of the families of children involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.