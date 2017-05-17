Hot, humid, and near record warmth Wednesday

HOT & HUMID MIDWEEK: A ridge of high pressure intensifies through the middle of the week, giving a mid-summer feel to the region. It’s a milder start across the region, with clear skies and light winds. Temperatures begin in the 50s. There’s mostly sunny skies through Wednesday. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 80s, with some spots touching 90 degrees. The current record high temperature for today’s date is 91 degrees, so it’s possible the record is at least tied! The humidity increases too, making for a muggy feel by the afternoon. The overnight period is warm and muggy. Overnight low temperatures fall into the lower to middle 60s. Skies turn partly sunny Thursday, and there’s a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two. Temperatures are near 90 degrees again for many!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions turn unsettled toward the end of the week, with thunderstorm coverage increasing as the next system pushes through the region. Friday is still very warm and humid, with afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. However, there’s a better chance for isolated thunderstorms. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with an isolated shower possible for Sunday later during the day. Temperatures fall back into the middle to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is warm and humid again. There’s the chance for thunderstorms, with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Cooler and less humid air moves back into the region on Tuesday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Have a great Wednesday!