Another hazy and humid day with temperatures back into the 90s

ANOTHER HOT & HUMID: A strong ridge of high pressure is in full control across the region, keeping hazy, hot, and humid conditions in place for Thursday. It’s a warm and muggy start with a few hazy locations to start the day. Temperatures are in the 60s, and quickly rise through the afternoon. Skies are partly sunny, and during the afternoon, there’s a small chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two. Temperatures are in the lower 90s for many! The record is 94 degrees, so the record should stay safe this afternoon. Skies remain partly clear through the overnight period. Aside from an early evening shower or rumble, most of the night is dry. Lows fall into the middle 60s to lower 70s, making for quite the soupy feel combined with the humidity. There are hazy and foggy spots too.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Conditions turn unsettled toward the end of the week, with a few more thunderstorms possible as the next system pushes through the region. Friday is still very warm and humid, with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. Expect partly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, with an isolated shower possible for Sunday later during the day. Temperatures and in the lower 70s Saturday and the lower to middle 70s on Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is warm and humid again. There’s the chance for thunderstorms, with afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. Cooler and less humid air moves back into the region on Tuesday. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s. Wednesday features another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures remain in the 70s.

Have a great Thursday!