Penbrook man charged with rape of a minor

PENBROOK BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – An 18-year-old Penbrook Borough man is arrested and jail on sexual assault charges involving a minor.

Cameron I. Harfield was taken into custody on Wednesday evening, May 17 for an incident that happened earlier in the day. Harfield is charged Rape, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, False Imprisonment, and Corruption of Minors. He was arraigned at night court and committed to Dauphin County Prison on $75,000 bail.