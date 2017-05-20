× Husband accidentally shoots wife in the chest Saturday morning

RED LION BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa — State police are investigating what they’re calling an accidental shooting out of Red Lion Borough early Saturday morning.

According to State Police, Joan Reichard, 78 of Red Lion was taken to York Hospital after she was shot in the chest by her husband at their home on the 300 block of West Maple Street early Saturday morning. Her husband, whose name has not been released at this time, suffers from medical issues and believed that she was an intruder according to State Police spokesperson Brent Miller.

Reichard was in the bathroom when she was shot Saturday morning around 3:30 a.m. She is currently at York Hospital and is in stable condition. “She suffered non-life threatening injuries” said Trooper Miller.

State Police are investigating the incident as and accidental shooting but say they are leaning towards not pressing charges, though it will officially be up to the York County District Attorney’s office.