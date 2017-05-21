× Lititz man leads police on high-speed chase Saturday morning

LITITZ BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — A Lititz man is in jail after leading police on a high speed chase early Sunday morning.

According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, Eric Wayne Rico, 19, of Lititz, lead police on a chase for 2 miles while reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour just before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police initially tried to pull Rico over for a road rage incident where he allegedly displayed a gun. Rico then led police on the high-speed chase. When Rico eventually stopped, police found no weapon but did find that the 19 year-old was under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of .062%.

Police also found that Rico didn’t have a license to drive a motorcycle, the motorcycle was not inspected and not equipped as required.

He is facing charges of Fleeind or Attempting to Elude Police, 2 counts of Driving Under the Influence, Consumption of Malt or brewed beverages, Minor Prohibited from Operating with Alcohol in System, Classes of Licenses, Certificate of Inspection required and Unlawful Activities.

Rico is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $20,000 bail.