Stetler Off Road Jeep Show benefits Keystone Warriors

YORK, Pa.-- An event in York on Sunday was held to benefit the men and woman who serve our country.

The 5th Annual Stetler Off-Road Jeep Show for the Keystone Warriors, a non-profit organization that raises awareness and money for programs and services that help wounded soldiers.

The event offered jeep customization vendors, food, raffles and an off-road obstacle course, which FOX43's Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann took part in.

Organizers say events like this and organizations that support veterans are a necessity.

"These are the people who get the benefit from helping out with an electric bill, helping out with a car payment. You know our veterans are so important to us and we just never want them to be forgotten," said Eric Walther, General Manager of Stetler Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram.

No word on how much money was raised this year, but in past years the event has brought in more than $6,000 for the Keystone Warriors.

Today's event also kicked-off the Rutter's Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes.