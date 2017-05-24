× Carlisle State Police are still searching a missing Shippensburg man

SHIPPENSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — State Police are still searching for Scott Paul Shaffer after he went missing earlier this month.

Shaffer was last seen around 9:30 a.m. by his family on Mothers Day, May 14. He recently has been suffering from severe depression and physical tremors. He left this house on foot.

Shaffer was last seen wearing a blue windbreaker, white t-shirt, blue jeans and New Balance sneakers. He is described as a white man, 5′ 10″, weights about 165 lbs, with Brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers may remain anonymous if they wish and could be eligible for a cash reward.