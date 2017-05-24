× Driver in Lancaster Mennonite School Bus crash identified

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- Police say they have identified the driver of the light colored sedan involved in the hit and run Lancaster Mennonite School bus crash. 14 students and the bus driver were injured in the crash that involved four vehicles. It happened just along Lincoln Highway East near Route 896 in East Lampeter Township just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

Police were on the lookout for a light colored Chevy Malibu that had a single male driver.

The District Attorney’s Office has scheduled a newsconference for 5:30 p.m.

Officials holding a press conference at the East Lampeter Twp. Police Dept. at 5:30 with more details. You can watch it live on @fox43 — Caitlin Sinett (@CaitlinSinett) May 24, 2017