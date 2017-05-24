× Family concerned about missing Middletown woman’s welfare

MIDDLETOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Middletown Borough Police seek help from the public in locating a missing woman. Alexsandra A. Reeves was last seen on Tuesday, May 23 at about 12:15 p.m. at her Middletown residence.

Her family says as of recent, she has been acting out of character and failed to report to work Wednesday at her long held job. The family is extremely concerned about her welfare. She is to be driving a red Fiat 500 Abarth with a Dare Plate.

Reeves is described as a white female, with blonde hair, blue eyes and fair complexion.

Anyone having information concerning Reeves whereabouts, is urged to please contact the Middletown Police Department at (717) 558-6900.