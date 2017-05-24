× Your car is under a recall, now what?

YORK, Pa — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has called it “The largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. History.”

We’re talking about Takata airbags.

The company’s airbags have exploded and sent shrapnel into drivers and passengers, killing 11 people in the united states and injuring 180 others.

“It’s a horrible situation because it affects so many cars in the United States,” said Steve Stambaugh, a personal injury attorney in York.

Millions of cars actually.

Stambaugh says the amount of vehicles impacted by the recall makes it so hard to get the proper parts to actually fix the problem.

It can take months or even a year to fix the Takata air bag problem.

That’s why the nation is broken up into zones for the air bag recall: A, B and C.

The more hot and humid states are in zone A.

Pennsylvania falls in zone B.

If you car is under an air bag recall and you live in PA, you might have to wait a while for a fix.

“I personally have a Takata air bag recall vehicle and as I’m looking at this I’m wondering if I should be taking some or aggressive action myself because really you shouldn’t drive it,” said Stambaugh.

He is right, many of the recalls advise drivers not to use the car if it’s a drivers side airbag isssue.

If it’s a passenger airbag, don’t have anyone ride shot gun.

Stambaugh says if someone got hurt, it could be a legal mess for Takata and the car company, but you too!

“The passenger could also, and I hate to even say this, they could also sue you as the owner of the vehicle for not telling them and precluding them from sitting in the in passenger seat.”

Just last week there was a settlement in a class action lawsuit over the defective Takata airbag inflators.

Four car companies, BMW, Mazda, Subaru and Toyota, settled with millions of drivers for $553 million.

That money could go to rental cars or cash payments of about $500 for consumers.

The class action suit does not cover claims of personal injury or property damage.

The settlement still needs to be approved by a federal court in Miami.

Until then, it`s a waiting game for many people impacted by these recalls.

Waiting for parts and waiting for answers.

If you’re not sure if your vehicle is under any sort of recall, you can always check by heading to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s website and typing in your vehicle vin number.

Also, call around to some dealers to see if they have the part first.

Then decide if you need a loaner car or a long term solution and know your legal rights when it comes to recalls.

Stambaugh says just because car companies let you know there is a recall, they are still on the hook if something goes wrong before you can fix the issue.

As for the Takata troubles, there are still some pending lawsuits out there and depending on who you ask, it still could take years before all the issues are fixed.

Earlier this year, three Takata executives did plead guilty to corporate criminal charges and agreed to pay a $1 billion fine.

Most of that money went to car makers who have been handling the repairs.