× Lebanon man flees police, arrested on Lebanon Middle School grounds

LEBANON, LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– Police apprehended a wanted man after he tried to flee onto Lebanon Middle School grounds causing the school to go on lockdown Wednesday.

Michael Lewis, 28, of Lebanon, is facing charges of escape, possession of marijuana, trespassing and disorderly conduct for the incident.

On May 24 at approximately 2:00 p.m., police were requested to assist Lebanon County Probation Officers that were involved in a foot pursuit of a wanted person.

Previously, officers had recognized Lewis as he was walking on the 300 block of N. 8th St. and knew that he had a bench warrant from his arrest.

As probation officers approached Lewis, he ran east on Weimer Street to the rear of Lebanon Middle School and onto the area surrounding the football field.

Two classes were outside on the field when Lewis ran onto school property. Teachers were able to react quickly and kept all children safe during the incident. The school was placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes for police to clear the scene.

Lewis was apprehended on school property near the 7th and Church Streets gate, and no one was injured during the incident.

Lewis will be held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.