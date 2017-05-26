× Your updated holiday weekend forecast

WEEKEND FORECAST: We’ll have a few showers off and on Saturday. The showers won’t rain out your plans, but they will be a nuisance when they pop up a few times during the day. In the afternoon, the showers end. In fact, expect a dry Saturday evening. Then, the skies turn much clearer Saturday night, and we start out Sunday with sun. Yet, it’s all a tease. We quickly turn cloudy on Sunday. We do stay dry during the daylight hours on Sunday, though. Highs are in the 70s again, just like Saturday.

MEMORIAL DAY: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms cross over us Sunday night after 10 P.M. We start Memorial Day cloudy and with a few showers. Then, from 10 A.M. on, we are dry. The sun even comes out in the afternoon. So, you’ll have a sunny Memorial Day bbq in the evening as the high reaches 80. Don’t worry about any humidity; it will feel comfortable all weekend.

DRY DAYS: Enjoy a sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. We stay in the 70s all week and stay dry during the day from Tuesday through next weekend, the first weekend of June. One catch: A few showers and thunderstorms cross over us Wednesday night.

Have a great holiday weekend!

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson