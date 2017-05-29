× Vandals target Buddhist temple in Columbia Borough

COLUMBIA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for suspects after someone vandalized a Buddhist temple in Lancaster County last week.

It happened at a temple located along the 200 block of Cherry Street in Columbia Borough sometime overnight between May 24 and May 25.

The word “idol” was spray painted on two statues located along the Second Street side of the temple, according to police reports.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735.