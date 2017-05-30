× 17 year old shooting victim in critical condition; female suspect in custody in Swatara Township

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Swatara Township Police are investigating a domestic related shooting involving a juvenile. At about 6:14 p.m. police responded to a home in the 700 block of Highland Street for what was described as a domestic incident with shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 17-year-old male had been shot outside of the residence. He was quickly transported to a local hospital by EMS and is in critical condition. His family is by his side.

Officers immediately identified the suspected shooter and took her into custody. There is no threat to the public at this time.

Swatara Township Police say their investigation into the shooting is ongoing.