Police seek man wanted in York City shooting

YORK, Pa.–Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused of shooting 29-year-old Edwin Jose Pacheco-Ruiz in York City on Sunday night.

Willie C. Peterson III, 27, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Princess Street just before 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a home. Investigators discovered Pacheco-Ruiz, the driver, had been shot in his leg, torso and neck area.

He was taken to York Hospital and is listed in guarded condition. A passenger in the vehicle told police that prior to the shooting the pair were driving near Tremont and Princess Street when a man flagged them down, according to the criminal complaint.

The armed man, later identified as Peterson, got into the backseat of the vehicle behind Pacheco-Ruiz and said, “I got five and I am going to hit,” according to court documents. The man then fired multiple shots.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234.