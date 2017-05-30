× Trial set to begin for man accused of sexually assaulting “gifted” girls

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. — Less than a year after being arrested and charged, jury selection is scheduled to begin in the child sex assault trial of 52-year old, Lee Kaplan, in Bucks County.

Kaplan is facing dozens of charges including several counts of statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault for allegedly sexually assaulting several young girls gifted to him by an Amish couple in Quarryville, Lancaster County.

According to prosecutors, Savilla and Daniel Stoltzfus gifted several of their daughters to Kaplan after he helped the family out financially. Prosecutors allege Kaplan married the Stoltzfus’ oldest daughter who was 14 years old at the time, raped her on several occassions and fathered two children with her.

Kaplan is also accused of sexually assaulting several of the girls sisters.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. in Bucks County.