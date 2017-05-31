Warmer with more sunshine, but still a couple thunderstorms possible

T’STORMS CHANCES: Conditions begin drizzly and foggy once again, but there’s some sunshine in the Wednesday forecast! There’s a few light morning showers, otherwise the fog and haze thins. Sunshine breaks through by the midday hours. A weak system crosses through, and it could help bubble up a few showers and gusty thunderstorms. Some small hail and stronger wind gusts are possible in a couple of the storms that form. Otherwise, expect a warm southwest breeze. It boosts afternoon readings in the middle 70s to near 80. Skies turn mostly clear through the night. It’s a bit cooler, with readings in the middle 50s to lower 60s.

BRIEF BREAK: Some dry time works into the forecast Thursday and a good chunk of Friday. In fact, it’s a return to plentiful sunshine on Thursday. It’s a quiet and cooler day. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Friday is dry to start, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. Some late day and evening showers and thunderstorms are possible. Expect temperatures to warm, and the humidity to be higher. Highs are near the 80 degree mark.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Shower and thunderstorms chances are expected to last through the weekend. There’s plenty of uncertainty at this time about whether both days or just one brings shower and thunderstorm chances. Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s. There’s still the chance for showers on Monday. Temperatures reach the lower 70s. The unsettled conditions are expected to last into Tuesday. Readings are in the middle to upper 60s.

Have a great Wednesday!