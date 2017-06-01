Franklin County woman charged after concealing sister’s death, scamming $22K from Social Security

A Franklin County woman faces charges after concealing her sister’s death for more than a year in order to illegally collect the dead woman’s Social Security benefits, according to federal investigators.

Documents filed in U.S. Middle District Court in Harrisburg claim that Rebecca Cramer stole a total of $22,128 in disability benefit payments due to her sister, Gretchen Deshong.

Federal investigators say that from February 2015 to July 2016, Cramer intentionally concealed the death of her sister so that she could continue to receive the benefits made by the Social Security Administration to her sister. They say she lied by continuing to fill out forms to continue Deshong’s disability payments after Deshong’s death, falsely stating that she had spent thousands of dollars on food, housing, clothing, education, medical and dental expenses, recreation, personal items and other things for her sister.