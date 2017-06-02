× Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center violates PA Health laws for fourth time in six years

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Health inspection results have revealed that the Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center has violated Pennsylvania Health Laws for the fourth time in six years.

The latest inspection, on February 21, 2017, revealed numerous issues, including improper staffing, failing to follow policies for anesthesia for surgical abortions and expired medications and medical supplies according to the state Department of Health.

Among the violations, the facility also was not in compliance with the Child Protective Services Law. Hillcrest was treating patients younger than 18, but there were at least eight employees did not have the required background checks.

The state health department reviewed 12 patient records and found all 12 patients went without nursing care and were not monitored while recovering from anesthesia.

Hillcrest did not have a registered nurse on staff and twice failed to provide documentation showing that its physician was certified in obstetrics and gynecology.

The published report says that Hillcrest’s solution to this issue was to hire a registered nurse, scheduled to start on April 26.

Among the other solutions were Hillcrest discarded expired medications and medical supplies, plans to provide proper board certification for its physician and will complete background checks this month.

Hillcrest Women’s Medical Center has until August 31 to make the corrections and comply with state laws, the health department said.