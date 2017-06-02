× Steelton man arrested after trying to rob Orbisonia bank

ORBISONIA, Pa. — A Steelton man was arrested after attempting to rob a bank in Orbisonia, and later confessed to two other robberies in Cumberland County.

Police say David Miles, 46, approached the Waterfall Branch of the Community State Bank of Orbisonia shortly before 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Bank employees said he was wearing a coat with a beanie cap pulled over his face, and was carrying a large bag. He approached the bank and tried to enter, but employees refused to open the doors. They watched Miles remove his beanie as he fled across the street to a yellow Chevrolet Cavalier.

Police later initiated a traffic stop of Miles in Hustontown, and realized Miles’ car matched the description of the vehicle involved in the attempted robbery, and Miles matched the description provided by bank employees and surveillance video footage.

During their investigation, police say they discovered that two robberies and one attempted robbery in Cumberland County were committed by a man with a similar description. Miles allegedly confessed to all of the robberies in Cumberland County, and the attempted robbery.

Miles is being held in Bedford County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail.