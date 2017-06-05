× Man fires shots after argument in Lancaster

LANCASTER, PA. — Police say after an argument at a local store, a Lancaster man fired a handgun at the other man involved in the dispute. It happened around 10:34 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23rd. Police were called to the area of S. Marshall St. and E. Mifflin St. They found spent shell casings on the ground. Officers spoke to the victim

The suspect was last seen walking toward S. Franklin St.

Witnesses reported the suspect entered an apartment building on the 1st blk. S. Franklin St. Police conducted a door-to-door check. The suspect was not located at that location.

Through the investigation, detectives were told that prior to the shots being fired, a verbal dispute had occurred in a corner store at S. Marshall St. and East End Ave. between the victim and suspect. When the suspect walked east on E. Mifflin St. he removed a handgun from a backpack and fired 4 shots at the victim. The victim was not hit by gunfire. There were no reported injuries as a result of the gunfire.

The suspect was identified as Quindon Maurice Hill,19. A criminal compaint was filed against Hill charging him with (1) Count Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a Licencse and (2) Counts Persons Not to Possess (etc.) Firearms. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Hill.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. Morant at 717-735-3357 morantd@lancasterpolice.com or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

All persons accused of a crime are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.