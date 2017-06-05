× FOX43 Sports Poll: Is Phil Mickelson making the right call by skipping the US Open?

Phil Mickelson announced over the weekend that he’s skipping this year’s U.S. Open — the only one of golf’s four majors that he’s never won — to attend his daughter Amanda’s college graduation ceremony on June 15.

Mickelson called the chance to see his daughter graduate “a moment I’ll always cherish and be glad I was present (for).”

But at 46 years old, Mickelson is probably running out of chances to win an elusive U.S. Open title. Do you think he’s making the right call by skipping the Open this year? Take our poll and let your voice be heard.