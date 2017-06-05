× Suspect accused of sucker-punching West Chester man with cerebral palsy is in custody

A suspect accused of mocking and attacking a man with cerebral palsy outside a West Chester convenience store is in custody, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s office and West Chester police.

Barry Baker, 29, of Coatesville, was caught on video mocking the victim for his disability and later punching him in the face. He is being charged with assault.

Baker was captured by U.S. Marshals this morning at approximately 7:45, the district attorney’s office said. Baker had been on the run from multiple warrants.

According to a police report of the incident, Baker was inside a 7-11 on the 200 block of South High Street when he saw the 22-year-old victim enter the store. Baker began ridiculing the victim and mocking the way he walked. When the victim left the store, Baker again mocked the victim, imitating how he moved. As the victim stood in front of him, Baker suddenly punched him in the face with no warning. He then fled around the side of the store.

After Baker made bail from the incident, two other arrest warrants were issued for him — one for a probation violation and another for failing to appear at a domestic violations hearing. He was informed of the violations and promised to turn himself in, but instead went on the run, according to the district attorney’s office.

He was tracked down by the U.S. Marshal’s Service and the Chester County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit, with help from leads from the public generated by social media.

The district attorney’s office said investigators got a tip about the suspect’s location and eventually tracked him to the Clarion Hotel in Exton. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals without incident.