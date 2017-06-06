× 7-year-old boy injured in East Lampeter Twp. school bus crash released from hospital

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 7-year-old boy that was critically injured in a May 17 hit-and-run school bus crash in East Lampeter Township has been released from the hospital.

A post on the family’s Caring Bridge website page said that Noam Weaver returned home on Saturday.

“As we transition into life at home with Noam, we greatly appreciate everyone’s continued prayers,” his mother, Sheri, wrote in a post on Caring Bridge.

Noam, a student at Locust Grove Elementary School, was ejected and pinned under the bus in the accident, which happened on Route 30 and involved three other vehicles. A total of 14 Lancaster Mennonite students and two adults were injured in the crash.

James P. Irvin, 46, originally from Nottingham but residing in Lancaster Township, was arrested a week after the accident and charged with more than 35 offenses, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death or injury and driving with a suspended license. Irvin’s license has been suspended since 2004.