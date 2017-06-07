Cooler with a few light showers and sprinkles Wednesday afternoon

SHOWER CHANCES FADE: The middle to end of the workweek slowly dries, and shower chances decrease each day. The humidity is more comfortable as well through this stretch. Wednesday starts with plenty of clouds and an isolated shower or two. Temperatures are in the 50s to start. The clouds gradually break into the afternoon, leading to a little bit of sun sneaking through at times. A few light showers are still likely too. Expect temperatures in the middle to upper 60s. A little more sun sneaks out Thursday, but a couple showers still remain. However, there will be plenty of dry time. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s for many. By Friday, skies are partly cloudy. There’s still the chance for a stray shower, but most of the area is dry. Temperatures are higher, reaching the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

WEEKEND WARMING: The weekend looks warmer and sunnier too. Temperatures jump into the lower to middle 80s on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. The humidity increases a touch. We’re watching the chance for an isolated thunderstorm, but for now, conditions are leaning dry for most. Sunday should bring a good amount of sunshine too. Readings are even hotter, with temperatures pushing 90 degrees for many spots. The humidity is in full force.

HOT & HUMID NEXT WEEK: Monday the heat and humidity continues. Expect plenty of hazy sunshine, with readings in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Tuesday is a touch higher, with readings for most in the lower to middle 90s. Of course, expect plenty of heat and humidity. A pop up thunderstorm is possible, but most stay dry.

Have a great Wednesday!