NASCAR for Father’s Day? Take a trip around Pocono Raceway

LONG POND, Pa. – FOX43’s Bradon Long took a trip up to Monroe County to learn how to drive a stock car around Pocono Raceway.

Suit up for the ultimate thrill ride for a NASCAR fan with a few laps around the Tricky Triangle of Pocono Raceway. You can drive the 600 horsepower stock car at speeds over 160MPH around the 2.5-mile track just in time for Father’s Day. Or bring your own vehicle for a trip around the speedway!

For more information, visit the stock car website here.