× McAfee consumer software customers may be eligible for class action settlement payout

If you are a US customer who bough McAfee or Intel Security consumer software between January 10, 2010 and February 10, 2015, you may be entitled to benefits from a class action settlement, according to announcement on the settlement’s website.

Cash payments and value certificates to eligible class members began today.

The lawsuits claim that McAfee violated certain California statutes and common law with regard to its auto-renewal practices and its advertisements of discounts and reference prices. Plaintiffs sought restitution, injunctive relief, attorneys’ fees and costs.

McAfee denies that it did anything wrong.

Both sides agreed to settle to avoid the expenses, inconveniences, risks, and interferences with ongoing business operations that are associated with litigation, according to the FAQ section of the settlement’s website.

Only class members in the Auto-Renewal Class are eligible to receive payments. According to the settlement’s website, eligible customers should have received a notice containing a claim number beginning with AUT or BOT. Customers who received a notice beginning with REF are not eligible, the website says.