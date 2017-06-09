× Dump truck causes three vehicle accident in Upper Allen Township

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — One man has been taken to the hospital following a three vehicle accident in Upper Allen Township Friday afternoon.

Around 1:30 in the afternoon, police responded to a crash at the intersection of South Market Street and West Lisburn road. Shade Redlinger of Duncannon, who was driving a dump truck, had apparently run a red signal at the intersection, according to police.

The dump truck then struck a volvo station wagon, driven by N. Bruce Pinto of Mechanicsburg, and another dump truck, driven by Larry Crider of Shippensburg, according to police.

All three vehicles suffered extensive damage, and had to be towed from the scene. Crider was taken by ambulance from the scene because of injuries from the crash, according to police.