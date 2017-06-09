× Police seeking suspect who purchased over $2,000 worth of merchandise with stolen bank cards

HARRISBURG — Susquehanna Township police have issued an arrest warrant for a Harrisburg man accused of using a stolen bank card to purchase more than $2,000 worth of merchandise from stores in Harrisburg and Lemoyne.

Police say Kenneth Jenkins is wanted on three counts of forgery, identity theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception after he used the stolen bank card to buy more than $1,200 worth of tools from a Lowes store in Harrisburg on May 24. He then used the card again to purchase $600 worth of tools from True Value in Lemoyne on May 26. He then left that store and went to Karns in Lemoyne, where he purchased more than $300 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Darryl Brown by phone (717) 857-5152 or by email (dbrown@susquehannatwp.com).