Poll: How do you plan to “ride out” the heat wave?

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The first heat wave of the year is coming!

That’s right, our FOX43 Weather Team has predicted the following rise in temperatures:

Amidst the heat, many schools are already out for the summer, meaning the kids have time to play outside.

However, with this rise in heat, everyone must take extra precautions to remain hydrated, safe and cool.

Of course, there are a number of different activities that can help you beat the heat or spend more time outside if you enjoy this time of year.

Our question is, how do you plan to “ride out” the heat wave?