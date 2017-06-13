× Pittsburgh announces route for Penguins’ victory parade

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh will celebrate the Penguins’ second straight Stanley Cup championship with a parade through the city at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Up to a half-million people are expected to gather to hail the Penguins for their victory, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The route will begin on Grant Street at Liberty Avenue and then:

▪ Travel along Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies

▪ Turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

▪ Turn right onto Commonwealth Place

▪ End at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Commonwealth Place, at the entrance of Point State Park.

A stage will be set up on the lawn of Point State Park for celebratory remarks from Penguins players, coaches and others.

Many Downtown roads will be closed and the parade route barricade set up beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday. The city’s public works and event staff will set up equipment and barriers at the park Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Shuttle service to and from Point State Park will be available through Gateway Clipper Fleet, beginning at 9 a.m. from Gateway’s Station Square dock to the park. The shuttle will continue until the start of the parade. The return shuttle will start immediately after the park festivities. Round-trip tickets are $6; children under 6 ride free.

SOURCE: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette